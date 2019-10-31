Hawks' Evan Turner: Won't play Thursday

Turner (Achilles) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Heat, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Trae Young (ankle) already ruled out, the Hawks will be thin on playmakers Thursday. As a result, DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter could end up with more ballhandling responsibilities.

