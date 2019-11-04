Play

Hawks' Evan Turner: Won't play Tuesday

Turner (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Turner will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle an Achilles injury. He has yet to return to practice, so it wouldn't be surprising if Turner remained out for Wednesday's game against Chicago. DeAndre' Bembry should continue to benefit from an increased role in his absence.

