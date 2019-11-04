Hawks' Evan Turner: Won't play Tuesday
Turner (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Turner will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle an Achilles injury. He has yet to return to practice, so it wouldn't be surprising if Turner remained out for Wednesday's game against Chicago. DeAndre' Bembry should continue to benefit from an increased role in his absence.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...