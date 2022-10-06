Kaminsky (knee) will be available to play in Thursday preseason game against the Bucks in Abu Dhabi, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Kaminsky had been recovering from knee surgery that ended his 2021-22 season. However, with only Bogdan Bogdanovic, Trent Forrest and Jalen Johnson being out for Thursday's game, Kaminsky will have the opportunity to make his Hawks debut. In nine games with the Suns last season he averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 20.1 minutes.