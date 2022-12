Kaminsky is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to a right foot sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Kaminsky has seen some more minutes than usual over the past four games but still has reached double digits just once so far this season. He could cross that threshold again Friday if he suits up and Clint Capela (ankle) can't go, especially when that would be added to multiple other recent injuries for the Hawks.