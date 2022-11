Kaminsky ended Saturday's 121-109 loss to the 76ers with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes.

Kaminsky saw increased minutes in the loss due to the fact Onyeka Okongwu was ruled out due to personal reasons. Prior to this game, Kaminsky had logged a grand total of 14 minutes all season, clarifying where he fits in the rotation. Simply put, there are no moves to be made here, even in deeper fantasy formats.