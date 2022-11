Kaminsky chipped in four points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across six minutes during Monday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

Kaminsky saw action for just the second time this season, logging a handful of minutes in garbage time. On most nights, Kaminsky is not going to feature in the rotation. He can put up limited value when handed sufficient playing time but based on the sample size thus far, those opportunities are going to be few and far between.