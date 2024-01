Mathews exited Sunday's game against Orlando in the first quarter due to an apparent ankle injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mathews went down hard in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and wasn't able to put any weight on his ankle as he was helped off the court. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return, but Wesley Matthews could see some playing time if Mathews is ruled out for the remainder of the game.