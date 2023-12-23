Matthews will start Friday's game against the Heat, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Matthews will make his second start of the 2023 campaign Friday with De'Andre Hunter (knee) sidelined. Over his last six games, Matthews is averaging 5.5 points and 1.2 rebounds across 17.8 minutes.
