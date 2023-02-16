Mathews played four minutes and finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Knicks.

Before Atlanta acquired him from the Rockets on Thursday, Mathews had been nursing a sore big toe, but he had been available to play in both of the Hawks' first two games of the week. After not leaving the bench in a six-point loss to the Hornets on Monday, Mathews got the chance to make his Hawks debut in the final 3:43 of garbage time Wednesday. The 26-year-old is likely to remain outside of head coach Nate McMillan's rotation so long as the Hawks are at full strength on the wing.