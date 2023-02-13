Mathews is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Hornets.

Mathews and Bruno Fernando were both acquired by Atlanta ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline but didn't make their debuts Saturday versus the Spurs. They were both initially left off the injury report before being deemed unavailable, so a similar situation could happen again Monday. However, for now, it appears Mathews will suit up for the first time with his new squad, but that doesn't mean he'll be part of head coach Nate McMillan's rotation.