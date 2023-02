Mathews will not debut Saturday versus the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Despite being omitted from the injury report earlier in the day, it appears Mathews won't be in uniform for Saturday's contest. Mathews is unlikely to sport a hefty role in the Hawks' rotation even when available, so his absence shouldn't mean much in the way of fantasy besides others not having a handful of minutes siphoned off. Mathews' next chance to debut surfaces Monday versus the Spurs.