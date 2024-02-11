Mathews produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes during Saturday's 122-113 victory over the Rockets.
Mathews managed just three points in nine minutes, continuing what has been a modest season, to say the least. Although he has featured in most games over the past month, he has barely been a top-300 player in nine-category leagues.
