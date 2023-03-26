Mathews ended Saturday's 143-130 win over the Pacers with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes.

Mathews scored 14 points in 14 minutes, just the sixth time all season that he has reached double digits. The four three-pointers matched his season high, providing anyone who streamed him in with a nice boost at the end of what has likely been a competitive week. While he has played at least 12 minutes in three consecutive games, his role remains too uncertain for him to be viewed as anything more than a speculative stream option.