Mathews will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Mathews returns to the second unit after picking up a spot start in Saddiq Bey's place during Saturday's win over Golden State. Bey will return from an ankle sprain Monday night. De'Andre Hunter (knee) remains on a minute restriction.
More News
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Starting against Warriors•
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Gets 15 minutes in return•
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Good to go Friday•
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Surprising questionable for Friday•
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Set for multi-game absence•
-
Hawks' Garrison Mathews: Won't return Sunday•