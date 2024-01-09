Mathews will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks after spraining his left ankle in Sunday's loss to Orlando, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mathews had carved out a rotation role over the past month, averaging 4.1 points in 16.2 minutes per game and hitting 50.0 percent of 2.6 threes per game while operating as a shooting specialist over Atlanta's past 13 games. He also profiles as a gritty but foul-prone wing defender, leaving his shoes to be filled by a combination of Saddiq Bey and Wesley Matthews.