Mathews will start against the Warriors on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Mathews hasn't been in the rotation lately, but he'll get a rare opportunity with Saddiq Bey (ankle) sidelined. Mathews is hitting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc this season and will provide some floor spacing Saturday.
