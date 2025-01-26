Mathews finished Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Raptors with three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

The 28-year-old saw increased run with De'Andre Hunter (illness) sidelined, though Mathews struggled to provide a spark in the loss. The swingman has failed to score in double figures in six consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds across 15.7 minutes per game.