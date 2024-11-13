Mathews finished with two points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-116 win over Boston.

Despite logging 23 minutes, Mathews came up short in terms of production, highlighting the fact that his overall appeal is limited to just one category. The Hawks continue to deal with a couple of injuries in their backcourt, affording Mathews some additional playing time. However, once they get healthy bodies back on the floor, Mathews will likely slide down in the rotation.