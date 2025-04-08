Niang isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.
Mouhamed Gueye will reclaim his starting spot from Georges Niang on Tuesday. Niang has averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.
