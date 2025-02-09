Niang contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 victory over Washington.

Making his Hawks debut, Niang was immediately thrust into the starting lineup and recorded a season-high three steals. The 31-year-old operated strictly as a reserve for the Cavaliers, as evidenced by his one start this season prior to Saturday. Still, it appears initially as though Atlanta has a significant role in mind for Niang at power forward in the void of Jalen Johnson (shoulder). That said, Niang is worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues until his role becomes solidified.