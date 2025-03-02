Niang (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Niang has taken on a larger role for the Hawks since being traded by the Cavaliers in early February, but the veteran forward will not play Monday due to an illness. Mouhamed Gueye, Terance Mann and Dominick Barlow are candidates to see their minutes increase due to Niang's absence. Niang has averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 27.9 minutes per game across eight outings with the Hawks.