Niang finished Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Knicks with 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-13 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Niang has established himself as a reliable weapon off the bench for the Hawks, and while that role limits his fantasy upside considerably, he's had quite a few serviceable performances over the last few weeks. The veteran has scored in double digits in nine of his 16 appearances off the bench since the beginning of March, averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in that span.