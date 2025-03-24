Niang totaled 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-119 win over the 76ers.

Niang had one of the best performances of his nine-year career against one of his former teams, as he logged 154 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia between 2021 and 2023. Niang is having a career-best season in 2024-25 and has emerged as a reliable scoring weapon off the bench for the Hawks. This was the seventh time he reached the 20-point mark this season.