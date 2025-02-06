The Cavaliers traded Niang and Caris LeVert along with draft picks to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Niang was in the midst of a solid season for the Cavaliers, producing averages of 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. He could have a similar role in Atlanta, as the franchise will not have Jalen Johnson (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. The Hawks may not be done making moves, as well.
