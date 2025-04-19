Niang notched 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Niang led the Hawks' reserves in scoring Friday and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Trae Young (29) and Onyeka Okongwu (28). Niang was able to establish a bigger role for himself after being traded by the Cavaliers to the Hawks in February. Across 28 regular-season games with Atlanta (including two starts), Niang averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 23.0 minutes per contest.