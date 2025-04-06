Niang will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Niang will make his third start of the season for the Hawks. In his two previous starts, the veteran forward averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from deep.