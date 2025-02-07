Niang (trade pending) is out for Friday's game versus the Bucks.
Niang has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday as the trade sending him from Cleveland to Atlanta is still being finalized. However, GM Lary Fields hopes to have Niang on the road trip that begins Saturday against Washington, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
