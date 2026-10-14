Bezhanishvili signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Hawks on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The 6-foot-9 forward spent last season with the Windy City Bulls in the G League after previously playing four collegiate seasons at Illinois. Bezhanishvili faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on Atlanta's regular-season roster, but the Exhibit 10 deal gives him an opportunity to compete in training camp and potentially join the organization's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.