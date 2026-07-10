Hawks' Henri Veesaar: Does well against Spurs

Veesaar recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 93-66 Summer League win over San Antonio.

The center provided an offensive spark off the bench, flashing his floor-spacing ability and interior efficiency while continuing to strengthen his case for a larger Summer League role. As for the upcoming regular season, Onyeka Okongwu, Jock Landale (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye and Zuby Ejiofor are projected to be ahead of him on the depth chart.