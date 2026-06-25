Hawks' Henri Veesaar: Headed to Atlanta

The Clippers selected Veesaar with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded him to the Hawks, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Clippers will get the No. 57 pick and cash in return. Veesaar is a skilled offensive player who spent three years as a reserve with Arizona, redshirting his entire sophomore year with an elbow injury, before transferring to North Carolina and breaking out, averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from deep. The Hawks also drafted Zuby Ejiofor in the first round, bolstering their center group behind Onyeka Okongwu, who's thrived after taking over as a starter.