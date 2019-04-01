Humphries signed with the Hawks on Monday for the remainder of the season.

The former Kentucky Wild cat spent time overseas and in the G League since going undrafted in 2017, and he'll now join the Hawks for the final 10 days of the regular season. Humphries previously made appearances in 46 games for the Erie BayHawks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists per game. He's unlikely to be a major factor down the stretch, though the Hawks are in need of depth at center with both Miles Plumlee (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) done for the season.