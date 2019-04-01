Hawks' Isaac Humphries: Inks deal with Hawks
Humphries signed with the Hawks on Monday for the remainder of the season.
The former Kentucky Wild cat spent time overseas and in the G League since going undrafted in 2017, and he'll now join the Hawks for the final 10 days of the regular season. Humphries previously made appearances in 46 games for the Erie BayHawks, averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists per game. He's unlikely to be a major factor down the stretch, though the Hawks are in need of depth at center with both Miles Plumlee (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) done for the season.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.