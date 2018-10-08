Hawks' Isaac Humphries: Will sign with Hawks
Humphries will sign a contract with the Hawks on Monday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This signing is likely just to get Humphries' rights and the expectation is that he'll be waived and then join the Hawks' G-League affiliate. After two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, Humphries went overseas last season and the bulk of his time was spent with Sydney of the Australian NBL. In 26 games, he averaged 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds across 16.5 minutes. Humphries will now look to develop in the G-League with the hope of earning a call-up later in the season.
