Taylor (ankle) is available for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor picked up an ankle injury seemingly sometime over the All-Star break, but it won't hinder his availability for Friday's tilt. With Malcolm Delaney (knee) already ruled out, Taylor could see some more run than usual. Over the past six games, he's averaged 6.0 points and 3.2 assists across 17.0 minutes.