Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Back with Atlanta after strong G League outing
The Hawks recalled Taylor from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor played in both halves of the BayHawks' back-to-back set, saving him best effort for Saturday's 128-123 win over the Delaware 87ers, during which he poured in a team-high 29 points (11-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go with 16 assists, two steals, one rebound and only four turnovers across 40 minutes. He'll be back with the Hawks ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz, but isn't expected to crack head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation as the team's third point guard on the depth chart.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed to G-League•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Not listed on Thursday's injury report•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss two weeks with retina tear•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss multiple games•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Questionable Saturday with eye bruise•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...