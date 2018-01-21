The Hawks recalled Taylor from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor played in both halves of the BayHawks' back-to-back set, saving him best effort for Saturday's 128-123 win over the Delaware 87ers, during which he poured in a team-high 29 points (11-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go with 16 assists, two steals, one rebound and only four turnovers across 40 minutes. He'll be back with the Hawks ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz, but isn't expected to crack head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation as the team's third point guard on the depth chart.