Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Cleared to play Saturday
Taylor (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup with the Bucks, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Taylor is dealing with some upper back spasms, but after going through his pregame routine without any issues, is set to be active and available to play. With the Hawks still dealing with a plethora of injuries, Taylor should continue to see minutes in the mid-to-low 20s off the bench. Over his last three games, Taylor has averaged 10.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists across 23.7 minutes.
