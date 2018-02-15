Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Collects 15 points Wednesday
Taylor produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons.
Dennis Schroder (back) did not play Wednesday night, which resulted in extended run for guards deep on the bench, including Taylor. He played hard with his minutes and posted a solid line, but the fact that he didn't earn the start over Malcolm Delaney shows where he sits on the totem pole, which will only be lower when Schroder returns.
