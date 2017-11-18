Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss multiple games
Taylor (eye) will not play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, and could miss a few more, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor was poked in the eye at Friday's practice. The reserve point guard has been out of the Hawks' rotation, so his absence does not figure to have much of an impact.
