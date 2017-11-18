Taylor is expected to miss one-to-two weeks after being diagnosed with a retina tear, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor was poked in the eye during Friday's practice. He's been playing a significant role on the Hawks this year, posting 6.2 points and 2.4 assists across 16.1 minutes per game. While he's sidelined, Malcolm Delaney is a strong candidate to absorb a significant chunk of his minutes, while it's possible the team opts to bring Tyler Dorsey or Josh Magette up from the G-League to help out.