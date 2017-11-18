Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss two weeks with retina tear
Taylor is expected to miss one-to-two weeks after being diagnosed with a retina tear, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor was poked in the eye during Friday's practice. He's been playing a significant role on the Hawks this year, posting 6.2 points and 2.4 assists across 16.1 minutes per game. While he's sidelined, Malcolm Delaney is a strong candidate to absorb a significant chunk of his minutes, while it's possible the team opts to bring Tyler Dorsey or Josh Magette up from the G-League to help out.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss multiple games•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Questionable Saturday with eye bruise•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Inks two-year deal with Atlanta•
-
Isaiah Taylor: Let go by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Taylor: Makes two field goals Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...