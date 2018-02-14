Taylor totaled zero points (0-1 FG), four assists, and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the Bucks.

Taylor has now appeared in five straight games, managing averages of 4.6 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 threes, 0.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 15.4 minutes per game. Taylor is currently fighting tooth and nail for minutes with fellow backup guards Malcolm Delaney and Tyler Dorsey, who saw 15 and 13 minutes respectively in this one. Given the amount of depth behind Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore, it's tough to envision Taylor breaking out and becoming more than a dart throw in fantasy.