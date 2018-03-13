Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed back to bench Tuesday
Taylor will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor picked up the start on Sunday against the Bulls with Dennis Schroder (elbow) sitting out, posting seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 27 minutes. However, with Schroder back to full strength and taking on his typical starting spot, Taylor will shift back to a bench role. The likes of Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Antonius Cleveland (ankle), Jaylen Morris (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (knee) are all still out, so Taylor could still see an elevated role despite coming off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Probable with ankle injury•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 16 points off bench Monday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores career-high 17 in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Available Friday vs. Indiana•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Questionable for Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...