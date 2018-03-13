Taylor will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor picked up the start on Sunday against the Bulls with Dennis Schroder (elbow) sitting out, posting seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 27 minutes. However, with Schroder back to full strength and taking on his typical starting spot, Taylor will shift back to a bench role. The likes of Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Antonius Cleveland (ankle), Jaylen Morris (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (knee) are all still out, so Taylor could still see an elevated role despite coming off the bench.