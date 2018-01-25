Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed back to G League
Taylor was assigned to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor logged six points and three assists in Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, but the two-way player will head back to the G League for his second stint this season. He's been able to make a major impact when in the lineup for Atlanta's G League affiliate, but the seemingly temporary demotion likely means the reserve point guard won't be making the trip to Charlotte on Friday.
