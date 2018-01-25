Taylor was assigned to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taylor logged six points and three assists in Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, but the two-way player will head back to the G League for his second stint this season. He's been able to make a major impact when in the lineup for Atlanta's G League affiliate, but the seemingly temporary demotion likely means the reserve point guard won't be making the trip to Charlotte on Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories