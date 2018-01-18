Taylor was assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday.

Taylor has played a limited role with the Hawks this season but has still managed to appear in 34 games. He'll now be sent to Erie while Atlanta is off for the next two days, and Taylor should have the opportunity of playing in the BayHawks' game Friday before likely returning to the Hawks for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

