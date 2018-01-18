Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed to G-League
Taylor was assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Thursday.
Taylor has played a limited role with the Hawks this season but has still managed to appear in 34 games. He'll now be sent to Erie while Atlanta is off for the next two days, and Taylor should have the opportunity of playing in the BayHawks' game Friday before likely returning to the Hawks for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Not listed on Thursday's injury report•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss two weeks with retina tear•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss multiple games•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Questionable Saturday with eye bruise•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...