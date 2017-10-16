Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Inks two-year deal with Atlanta
Taylor signed a two-year contract with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Taylor was waived by the Rockets on Friday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home. His new deal with the Hawks is only partially guaranteed for the first year, so Taylor will still have to prove that he's worthy of a roster spot over the first few weeks of the season. He'll likely battle Tyler Dorsey for minutes as the third point guard behind Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney.
