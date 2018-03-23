Taylor generated 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals around 26 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.

Taylor drew the start at point guard for Dennis Schroder (rest) and thrived with the opportunity, generating a team-high scoring total while drawing even with Taurean Prince for the team lead in shot attempts. Taylor has had his moments while seeing some extra run over the last six games -- often in place of Kent Bazemore (knee) -- and has proven capable of providing solid scoring and assist numbers in particular when seeing sufficient minutes.