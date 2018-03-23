Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Leads team in scoring during loss
Taylor generated 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals around 26 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.
Taylor drew the start at point guard for Dennis Schroder (rest) and thrived with the opportunity, generating a team-high scoring total while drawing even with Taurean Prince for the team lead in shot attempts. Taylor has had his moments while seeing some extra run over the last six games -- often in place of Kent Bazemore (knee) -- and has proven capable of providing solid scoring and assist numbers in particular when seeing sufficient minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Probable with upper back spasms•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed back to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Probable with ankle injury•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...