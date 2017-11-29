Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Not listed on Thursday's injury report
Taylor (eye) is not iisted on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Taylor has been out since mid-November with a retinal tear in his eye, but after going through practice Wednesday without any issues, he's now been given the green light to make his return Thursday. With Dennis Schroder healthy and holding down the top spot at point guard, look for Taylor to battle with Malcolm Delaney for the backup minutes behind him.
