Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: One assist away from double-double
Taylor finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists and two rebounds during Tuesday's 101-98 loss at Miami.
Taylor was one assist away from his first career double-double, as he also shot a fine 50 percent from the floor Tuesday on his way to the 15-point mark. Currently, the former Texas Longhorn is averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 assists for the Hawks during his second season in the NBA.
