Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Pours in 26 points Sunday
Taylor compiled 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 loss to Houston.
Taylor moved into the starting lineup with Dennis Schroder (ankle) on the sidelines, recording a career-best 26 points in the process. He was on fire in this one, draining shots from everywhere. If Schroder is forced to miss more time, Taylor could be a sneaky add in many formats, especially now that the playoffs have arrived.
