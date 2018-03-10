Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Probable with ankle injury
Taylor is probable for Sunday's contest against the Bulls due to an ankle injury, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This is the first news of Taylor nursing an injury, which he likely suffered Friday against the Pacers, as he played just six minutes. More information on his status will probably arrive following the team's Sunday morning shootaround.
