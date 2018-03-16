Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Probable with upper back spasms
Taylor is probable for Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to upper back spasms, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
This is the first word of Taylor nursing an injury, so it seems possible he picked it up during Thursday's contest against the Hornets. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
