Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Pacers.

Its unclear exactly when Taylor picked up the injury, but it'll bring his status into question for Friday. Look for Taylor to test everything out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. If Taylor were to be cleared, he could see a slightly elevated role with Malcolm Delaney (knee) already ruled out.

