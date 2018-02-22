Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Questionable for Friday
Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Friday's tilt with the Pacers.
Its unclear exactly when Taylor picked up the injury, but it'll bring his status into question for Friday. Look for Taylor to test everything out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. If Taylor were to be cleared, he could see a slightly elevated role with Malcolm Delaney (knee) already ruled out.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Collects 15 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Hands out four assists in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Summoned from G-League•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed back to G League•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Back with Atlanta after strong G League outing•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed to G-League•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...